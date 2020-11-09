Man beaten for alleged child sex abuse in Carenage

Carenage police are investigating claims that a man was beaten, stripped naked and tied to a pole after he allegedly molested an 11-year-old boy.

Police said they were called on Monday to Frisco Junction, Carenage, where residents reportedly caught the man in the act and beat him before stripping him and tying him to the pole.

The man was later taken to hospital.

Senior police said based on their enquiries the people who beat the man could be charged for common assault or malicious wounding, depending on the extent of his injuries, and warned that charges of false imprisonment were also possible.

"If, God forbid, that man died, it would have been a different story altogether. We are not sure of the facts in the matter at this time, but there will be a full investigation into what happened," said one.

Police are urging the public not to take matters into their own hands