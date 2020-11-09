Local docs still waiting for Puerto Rico autopsy report

Acting Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Richards. -

DOCTORS ARE still waiting for the results of an autopsy report on Henry Grant, 61, who died on a repatriation flight to TT from New York.

The autopsy was done in Puerto Rico.

Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Richards, responding to questions at the Ministry of Health’s virtual press briefing on Monday, said up to Monday morning she had not seen a report on the cause of death.

She said the report is channelled through the Ministry of Foreign affairs.

The flight, which left JFK International Airport at 7.20 pm on October 31, was expected to arrive with 100 TT nationals before midnight that night.

While the flight was in Puerto Rican airspace, Grant became unconscious and could not be resuscitated.

The flight was rerouted to Puerto Rico, but by the time it landed, Grant was already dead.