Kudos for Kamala

US vice president Kamala Harris - JEFF KOWALSKY

Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman and first person of colour to hold the position of US Vice President. Harris is of Jamaican and Indian heritage, and for Caribbean-Americans, the enormity of her achievement as deputy to President-elect Joe Biden is poignant.

Jamaican-American Abigail Ramsey made sure that she cast her ballot early, even flying in from Jamaica to New York City to make sure her vote counted. “I cannot believe it because I was worried by how close the race was getting. In retrospect, I will go through all the feels of having the first Jamaican-Indian American woman Vice President. But right now, I am in awe that a VP so accomplished, clear thinking, brilliant and bold is stepping in to the office. And that is making me cry. And of course, she is a woman and an immigrant and Jamaican!” Ramsey told Newsday via text.

Kelsey Braski, whose mother is Trinidadian of East Indian descent also felt emotional at the cultural connection. “Growing up in a small town in Minnesota with my mother from Trinidad and my dad a white man, there wasn’t anyone who looked like me. Having a biracial woman in the presidential race, with a similar background as me was something that I was excited to see finally come to fruition for our country. With all the turmoil this year between race relations in the US, knowing there was a person who could be in a high-level position to put pressure on policy is something we definitely need. I have an almost two-year-old daughter and I am so happy there are women starting to become more visible in leadership roles. She can see it truly can be a reality for her, not just a far-fetched dream,” she said in an e-mail.

“Probably the biggest emotion I feel right now is (pride) at how the child of a Jamaican immigrant can rise to the top like that,” said Dr Peter Chin Hong, an infectious disease specialist and professor of medicine at the University of California in San Francisco. Harris is currently a California senator. “It’s corny but it shows we can do it. Caribbean people have tremendous influence on the world scene and I’m proud of that,” he said, adding that he knew her Caribbean values would be reflected while she’s in the job.

“A while ago I was joking with friends that she will bring some dancehall and reggae to the White House, but hopefully she won’t forget soca,” he joked.

Former TT ambassador to the US Dr Neil Parsan said he was absolutely proud to see Harris in the role. “It goes beyond the Caribbean. She’s a Caribbean woman, she’s also of Indian heritage A Howard graduate. Howard especially represents an institution that has bred leaders from the Caribbean,” he said. The current president of Howard, Dr Wayne Frederick, is a Trinidadian. Dr Eric Williams was a former history professor at the institution, a historically black college and university (HBCU). Added Parsan, “The intersectionality of (what she represents) as a person kind of overcomes the perception of women in office. It’s truly fascinating where she has reached. It’s a message of unity and dealing with critical issues like covid19, the economy, climate change and racial injustice – all of which can trickle down to the Caribbean.”

Dr Denzil Streete, a Trinidadian who is the chief of staff and assistant dean of diversity at the University of California, Berkeley, said he was joyous to see a woman from the Caribbean diaspora attain one of the highest offices in the world. “I hope this positionality will allow her to represent the needs of the developing world as we seek a world that’s more equitable, with space for every nation and tribe to flourish.”

Women represent at the polls

Women voters and activists were among the game changers in the election. Women of colour, especially, turned out to support Biden. Notably is former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who after losing a closely contested race because of apparent voter suppression, dedicated herself to the cause. Through her foundation, Fair Fight Action, Abrams raised awareness against voter suppression, especially in Black communities, and registered 800,000 people to vote – something that proved pivotal in turning Georgia blue for the first time in nearly 30 years.

In Arizona, another traditional Republican stronghold that is now trending Democrat although it hasn’t officially been called yet, Cindy McCain, widow of former presidential candidate senator John McCain, endorsed Biden for president. This – along with President Donald Trump’s perpetual insults at Senator McCain, who was his frequent critic – is credited with helping to turn Arizona blue.

For Newsday columnist, Debbie Jacob, these two women were inspirational. Jacob, an American who described herself as “unapologetically Democrat,” voted by absentee ballot at the US embassy in Trinidad. Her home state of Ohio went Republican but Jacob was still thrilled by the end result. “I am very moved (by these women). In many ways, you can say a white woman and a black woman had some of the biggest impacts on this election. That is a big thing,” she said. “McCain believed in values enough to support an opposite party and Stacey Abrams is my hero. She represents everything I feel. After I was affected by crime I didn’t sit back, I acted.

And when they prevented her from winning the governor’s race in Georgia, she went out and formed the grassroots organisation and registered 800,000 voters and that has been the difference in the state. I think in many ways they really symbolised what this election was about and the power of women. And we are now looking at Kamala Harris because the tide is turning where women are growing in terms of power.”