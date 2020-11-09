Just one active covid19 case in Tobago

Image courtesy CDC

There is just one active covid19 case in Tobago, and no new cases over the last nine days.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development made the announcement on Monday. The Tobago trend follows a downward rate of infections nationally.The division said ten more covid19 patients were discharged – nine Tobago prisoners from the Claxton Bay facility and one person from the covid19 treatment facility at Fort King George.

The number of samples submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) and other local sites to test for covid19 is 1,645. Overall, 106 samples tested positive for the virus.

The number of deaths remains at two.