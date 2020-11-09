Health Ministry awaits legal response on ARC

Acting Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Richards. -

The legal department of the Ministry of Health will have to review the report sent by the Arima Racing Cub before a decision is made on its ability to open to the public.

So said Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Richards on Monday, while responding to questions at the Ministry of Health’s virtual press briefing.

She said after the legal department views the reopening strategy, the clinicians will also take a look.

“(This is) to ensure compliance with the public health regulations as well as factors to mitigate the spread of covid19," she said.

At a covid19 media briefing in October, the Prime Minister announced that casinos, cinemas, theatres and members clubs would be allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity.

As a members club ,the ARC interpreted the statement to mean it was e included in the places that were allowed to open to the public.

But on November 1, owners, trainers, jockeys and other stakeholders were allowed onto the track but patrons were not.

The next race day will be on November 21.