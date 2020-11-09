Good news, but docs still cautious over covid19

Dr Avery Hinds

There seems to be light at the end of the tunnel as doctors indicate a downward trend in infections and a steadying in the number of deaths related to covid19, as well as information on vaccines in the works.

But TT doctors remain cautious, and advised people to continue to follow health regulations.

At the Ministry of Health’s virtual press conference on Monday, epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds noted a decrease in the average number of positive covid19 tests.

“Our average number of cases is continuing to decline slowly. We are currently seeing an average of 20-21 cases per day. We are hoping that we see a continued decrease.”

Dr Maryam Richards, Principal Medical Officer, also said the number of covid19-related deaths had remained at 111.

Hinds said the numbers continue to decline even though there has been an increase in the number t of repatriation flights coming into the country, as well as an increase in movement over the past two weeks, after the removal of some covid19 restrictions.

He said, however, returning to the status of "cluster" cases from "community spread" would be a relatively complex undertaking. Asked about this at the press briefing Hinds said it would be premature to say how far away the country is from retuning to a status of cluster cases.

“The first thing we would look at is the proportion of the cases that we are seeing that are coming from clusters, as opposed to those arising without known exposure in the community.”

He said doctors are trying to reach a point where the cases coming from clusters outweigh the ones coming from the community.

He added that doctors are also looking for cases that they may have missed.

“We are looking to see what activity we are seeing with flu-like illnesses showing up at the health facilities where patients may not have been swabbed, or did not agree to take a swab. We look at the flu-like activity which occurs around positive covid19 cases. We look at the background respiratory illness activity in the community.

"So it won’t just be a case of saying, 'We have gotten to a certain proportion of cluster cases to community cases, so we are back at cluster.' There is a lot of background information that we have to get to ensure that we are not missing anything.”

Hinds also described the potential of data which showed that new anti-covid19 vaccines are strongly effective, as “exciting.”

Phizer, based in the United States and BioNTech, based in Germany, have both produced vaccines for the virus which are said to by effective in 90 per cent of test subjects.

But Hinds remains cautious as there are several other factors to consider before the vaccines come on stream.

“I know it is an exciting time, having an initial reports of vaccines showing some measure of success. But it is still early days yet.”

Hinds said the drugs are experimental, using genetic material to get the desired result instead of a protein coating, which is usually what scientists would use to “train” the immune system to recognise future infections.

He added that the cohort which was used to test the vaccines was relatively small, compared to the number of people who have been infected. As additional data comes out of the study of the vaccines, the percentage may change.

“The 90 per cent benchmark is a good number at this time, but as new data comes in, that level of protection may change in one direction or another.”

Hinds said an additional two weeks will be needed for the companies to have enough information for regulators to decide whether or not to license the vaccine.

In the meantime doctors continue to advise people to stay home if they are sick or get tested for the virus, remember to wear masks, sanitise, and maintain physical distancing.