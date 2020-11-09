Gadsby-Dolly: Stakeholders reviewing guidelines for blended learning

Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly

Education Minister Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said on Friday that education stakeholders have been given documents outlining the guidelines for blended learning for review.

She said the ministry is awaiting their comments on the documents. On Thursday, during a handover of laptops donated by corporate sponsor Angostura at the Education Towers in Port of Spain, Gadsby-Dolly said the ministry is still unsure when face-to-face classes will resume, but it is “preparing for that eventuality.”

She said the devices being donated by corporate sponsors for the Adopt-a-School initiative are not just for a student's time at home. “They are being asked to be donated so we can continue to transform education.”

She said the global demand for devices has created a long wait-time for corporate sponsors to receive them into the country.

“It takes a great effort (on the part of the donor) now to coordinate to have these devices come to TT,” she said. We are doubly grateful for the effort that is being made by donors to give devices.”

Gadsby-Dolly said over 20,000 devices have been pledged by corporate sponsors and are coming in “bit by bit as doners receive their supplies.” She said once received, the devices are given directly to schools by the donors.

At the handover, she also thanked principals and teachers for their “effort and sacrifice” in preparing printed packages for students who have not yet received devices.

