Four people arrested in Rio Claro

JULIE ALEXIS and JAKIM SYDNEY both of San Pedro Road, Rio Claro, were arrested and charged for possession of animals listed in the Third Schedule of the Conservation of Wildlife Act, namely Armadillo carcass. Photo courtesy TTPS

Police arrested a couple who allegedly had two armadillo carcasses at their home in Rio Claro on Sunday.

Police arrested Jakim Sydney, 32, and Julie Alexis, of San Pedro Road, Rio Claro, for allegedly having the animals (commonly referred to as tatous), contrary to the Third Schedule of the Conservation of Wildlife Act.

A release from police on Monday said they made the find after searching the couple's home. They also allegedly found four transparent packages of marijuana weighing 285 grammes, as well as $19,500, a small scale, and transparent wrappings.

PC Kallicharan also charged the two for having marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

The couple was among four arrested in the Rio Claro district on Sunday.

The release said police also arrested and charged 53-year-old Carl Ramnarine, who lives at Railway Road, Brothers Road in Rio Claro, for allegedly cultivating marijuana.

Police allegedly found two fully-grown marijuana trees and 27 small ones at his home. PC Mahabir laid the charge.

In the third incident, police arrested Sayid Baksh, 25, of Legendre Road in Ecclesville. WPC Farrier charged him with praedial larceny after allegedly finding him with 25 bunches of plantain worth $2,250 on cultivated lands.

Under the supervision of acting Sgt Maharaj, the exercise took place between 10.30 am and 5 pm. It included the warrant officer and police from CID, Task Force, Charge Room, Emergency Response Patrol, and the Canine Unit.