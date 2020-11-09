14 Days of Divali: Day 9 - For those far from home

-

Today, as we continue our preparation for the wonderful season of Divali, which is but one of the many beautiful and meaningful holidays that fill our island calender, we spare a thought for those who were born on these blessed islands and have since moved abroad and will not be with us here to celebrate. These tropical islands may be just tiny specks in the Caribbean sea, some difficult to make out on a map with the naked eye, but the Caribbean diaspora is vast and numerous, and is spread all throughout the English speaking world, and beyond. It is not without reason that people like to say that Caribbean people are like salt – because it truly seems like we in everything! Despite the relatively small size of these Caribbean islands, there is perhaps hardly a place in world that hasn't become home to a some islanders or another who have chosen to migrate there in search of a better life. In the United States alone it is estimated that the Caribbean diaspora is composed of almost eight hundred thousand people!

Yet, no matter how far we venture, there will always be some part of us that remains attached to the land of our birth, and it is during those special times of celebration that we may especially feel the buried naval strings beginning to tug. Divali, with its atmosphere of unity and peace, and with the lights of the thousands upon thousands of warm deyas which burn brightly and remind us that we must always have hope and never despair, is one such time when that unavoidable feeling of homesickness can take over. Though some may have migrated to places where these celebrations are also held, others must now exist in cities and towns which are more cut off from the festivities of their own cultures. It is for these folks that the memories of visiting friends, families, and neighbours at Divali, and enjoying delicious Divali treats straight off of a soharee leaf can be particularly bittersweet.

For those far from home, perhaps all they have with them this Divali are the memories of having once attended the bustling Nagar, or of the sounds of scratch bombs, firecrackers, and bamboo being "buss" all night long, or of attending prayers and the proceeding celebratory dinners with loved ones, or of simply lighting a row of deyas in their yard. These memories, of course, will also be tied in to all of the delicious Divali foods. Thankfully, the foods that we cook in our kitchens offer us one way to maintain a connection to our homeland and its cycle of festivals, no matter how far we have ventured on this planet, and no matter how far away we may be from the lights of the tropical deyas.

While plain rice or roti is normally the go-to with curry, here are two simple, but delicious rice dishes that can be used in conjunction with whatever curried delicacies you may decide to cook today. Or maybe just buy, if you are lucky enough to have a Trini food shop in the area!

