Ferreira: PNM will resolve Scarborough/Calder Hall bacchanal

Ferdie Ferreira -

PEOPLE’S National Movement (PNM) founding member Ferdie Ferreira believes the swirling controversy surrounding the party’s selection of incumbent Marslyn Melville-Jack over Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus for the upcoming THA election, will soon be resolved.

Melville-Jack, secretary for Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour, got the nod over Tsoiafatt-Angus after they were screened for the Scarborough/Calder Hall seat on October 26 at the PNM’s campaign office, Pump Mill, Scarborough. Melville-Jack, the PNM Tobago Council’s lady vice-chairman, sits on the screening committee which picked the election candidates.

But some members from the electoral district expressed dissatisfaction with Melville-Jack’s selection soon after the announcement was made. Newsday was told three of the five party groups supported Tsoiafatt-Angus.

Upset PNM members in the electoral district have since written to Tobago Council political leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine and the party’s general secretary Foster Cummings, demanding that Melville-Jack’s candidacy be revoked. They have also threatened to withhold their vote for the PNM if Melville-Jack is not replaced.

Tsoiafatt-Angus’ support for Davidson-Celestine proved crucial to the latter winning a run-off vote for leader of the PNM Tobago Council in the party’s internal Tobago elections in January. So Tsoiaffatt-Angus’ selection blank for the THA election is seen by many of her supporters as a blatant public slap in the face by Davidson-Celestine.

Melville-Jack declined comment when asked about the issue at last Wednesday’s post-executive council media conference.

But speaking to Newsday Tobago on Friday, Ferreira said such controversies are not unfamiliar to the PNM.

“There is nothing abnormal or unusual about internal conflicts,” he said.

“But I will tell you, the PNM has a history of successfully resolving these issues and that matter was resolved.”

More recently, Ferreira noted the controversy that surrounded the PNM national screening committee’s rejection of former public utilities minister Robert Le Hunte for the La Brea seat in the run-up to the August 10 general election.

“The constituency came out overwhelmingly in support of Le Hunte but they were asked to look for another candidate.”

Stephen Mc Clashie was eventually chosen, won his seat and was appointed Minister of Labour. Ferreira said the PNM is a disciplined, politically stable organisation with the capacity to resolve internal problems.

“I don’t think it would be any different in Tobago, because at the end of the day, the PNM has a capacity, when the bell rings, to close ranks and move forward.”