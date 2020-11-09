Fenwick: We are definitely training on Wednesday

Terry Fenwick -

NATIONAL senior men’s football coach Terry Fenwick has quashed a media report that the national team may be reluctant to resume training because TT football is currently banned by FIFA.

On Saturday, at a covid19 briefing, the Prime Minister said all national athletes can resume training.

On Sunday, Guardian Media reported that TT football manager Major Basil Thompson said the national team may be hesitant because TTFA is currently suspended by FIFA.

“We are definitely training on Wednesday,” Fenwick told Newsday, on Monday. Fenwick said training will be held either at the Hasely Crawford Stadium or at the St James Police Barracks.

On September 24, FIFA said neitherTTFA’s national teams nor its clubs would be allowed to participate in any international competitions.

The statement added, “The Bureau of the FIFA Council today suspended the TTFA with immediate effect due to grave violations of the FIFA Statutes.”

One of the violations was that the United TTFA decided to take its matter against FIFA to the local courts. The United TTFA executive was fighting FIFA’s decision to remove them from office and appoint a normalisation committee to run local football.

The United TTFA has since stepped aside and ceased all legal battles against FIFA.

FIFA must lift its suspension by December 18 to allow TT to compete in upcoming FIFA-sanctioned tournaments.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, responding to the reported comments by Thompson, said, “The FIFA suspension is not to disband any national team or prevent them from training, but to prevent them from participating in FIFA-sanctioned tournaments or participate in FIFA-approved international friendly matches. Any manager should know this, and it is of even greater concern if he did, but still made these uncalled-for statements.”

Griffith said the local players need to show their quality in front of the technical staff in preparation for tournaments.

“The importance of the national training commencing is more critical now than before, as it provides the only opportunity for the locally based players to be seen and measured by the technical staff, as there has been no local football for several months.”