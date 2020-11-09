DSS investors use National Anthem to get MPs' attention

DRUGS Sou-Sou (DSS) investors found a novel yet highly effective way of forcing Government and Opposition MPs to stand still and face them as they staged another protest on Monday outside the Red House – they sang the National Anthem.

In what was the third Red House protest in recent weeks as they continued to agitate for the police to release $6.4 million impounded during a raid at the La Horquetta home of DSS founder Kerron Clarke, DSS investors gathered opposite the Red House while the sitting of the House of Representatives was taking place.

When the sitting ended, MPs exited speaking to each other and ignoring the protestors. However as the strains of the National Anthem was heard, the MPs and uniformed police officers on Red House guard duty, all stood to attention.

As Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh was about to enter his vehicle, he immediately stopped and stood to attention as the anthem continued. However, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi seemed to smell a DSS rat as he slowly walked back towards the Red House while waving his hand at the protestors. “Look, he has no respect for the anthem,” a protester was heard saying. When the anthem ended, MPs resumed their trek to their sedans and SUVs.

“We stand in unity today, as the police service is taking advantage of the power they have, seizing money that does not belong to them. There is so much corruption taking place in this country yet Government did not bring anyone from outside to investigate. One man in the DSS trying to do something to help people and it is a matter of national security,” complained Trevor Sunil who said he has been investing in the scheme for about three months.

Sunil told Newsday he found out about the investment scheme from his wife and since then he had been investing in the system. “This has been bringing stability for poor people when the government was not doing enough,” Sunil said. Another investor, a teacher from Arima, told Newsday she invested in DSS to get money for four under-privileged children in her class who do not have digital devices to participate in online classes.

“I went to the teachers union and I took $3,500 hoping I could buy four tablets to give to these students. No one put a gun to my head, I willingly gave the money. But the Prime Minister, Gary Griffith (police commissioner) they are holding my money against its will,” the teacher said.

She scoffed at the claims that DSS could have ties with nefarious individuals, and may in one way or another be involved in money laundering. “If there is evidence then I will say to the police 'do what they have to do', but there is no evidence (of wrong doing).

“I know a lot of teachers, principals, lawyers and insurance agents who are involved in this. What money laundering? People are putting their hard-earned money in this, which was already taxed. I don’t understand why this is happening.”

In September, police seized $22 million from the house in La Horquetta which DSS operates. In October, police raided the house again and seized a further $6.4 million.

