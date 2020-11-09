Dookie, Nwokolo win U-18 Lease tennis titles

Jordane Dookie -

JELANI BECKLES AND JONATHAN RAMNANANSINGH

JORDANE Dookie and Ebolum Nwokolo claimed under-18 singles titles on the final day of the Lease Operators Ltd Junior Tennis tournament, Trinidad Country Club, Maraval, on Sunday.

Dookie, seeded third in the draw, was too strong for fourth-ranked Zara Ghuran as the former prevailed 6-4, 6-1 in the girls final.

Nwokolo had to battle hard for the boys crown as he was pushed to three sets by Luca Shamsi. After top seed Nwokolo won the first set 6-4, Shamsi levelled the contest with a 7-6 win in the second. In the deciding set, Nwokolo sealed the title with a 10-2 victory in the super tie-break.

In other finals, Tim Pasea claimed the boys under-16 singles title with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Sebastian Sylvester. In the boys under-14 singles Kale Dalla Costa emerged victorious with a 7-5, 6-0 win over Luca Denoon, and Brianna Harricharan snatched the girls under-14 singles crown after defeating Zara Shamsi 7-6, 6-0.

On Saturday, Makeda Bain followed up on her girls under-10 singles title win last week by teaming up with Anneleisa Orr to capture the doubles crown.

Bain and Orr lost the opening set 2-4 against Karissa Mohammed/Lily Mohammed. Bain/Orr bounced back to clinch the second set 4-2 and had to dig deep to stave off a 10-7 result in the super tie-break.

This was the second time that Bain conquered Karissa at this year’s edition. Both players met, on Monday, in the girls singles final with the latter emerging victorious by a 5-3, 4-1 result.

RESULTS

Sunday

Girls U18 Singles Semifinals – Zara Ghuran def Ella Carrington 2-6, 7-6; Jordane Dookie def Cameron Wong 6-2, 6-2

Boys U18 Singles Semifinals – Luca Shamsi def Saqiv Williams 6-2, 6-1; Ebolum Nwokolo def Ethan Wong 6-4, 6-3

Girls U14 Singles Semifinals – Zara Shamsi def Eva Pasea 6-3, 3-6, 11-9; Brianna Harricharan def Gabriella Prince 6-4, 6-4

Boys U14 Singles Semifinals – Luca Denoon def Alex Chin 7-4, 6-2; Kale Dalla Costa def James Hadden 6-2, 6-0

Boys U14 Singles Final – Kale Dalla Costa def Luca Denoon 7-5, 6-0

Girls U14 Singles Final – Brianna Harricharan def Zara Shamsi 7-6, 6-0

Boys U16 Singles Final – Tim Pasea def Sebastian Sylvester 6-3, 6-3

Girls U18 Singles Final – Jordane Dookie def Zara Ghuran 6-4, 6-1

Boys U18 Singles Final – Ebolum Nwokolo def Luca Shamsi 6-4, 6-7, 10-2

Senior Boys Doubles Quarterfinals – Jamal Alexis/Ethan Wong def Thomas Chung/Nicholas Ready 6-3, 4-6, 10-3

Senior Boys Doubles Quaterfinals – Aidan Carter/Liam Sheppard def Charles Devaux/Sebastian Sylvester 7-5, 7-5

Senior Girls Doubles Semifinals – Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph/Cameron Wong def Aralia Blackman 6-0, 6-0

Saturday

Boys U14 Singles – Kayden Siewrattan def. Yeshowah Campbell-Smith 6-2 6-4; Jordell Chapman def. Jace Quashie 6-4 6-2; Alex Chin def. Malcolm Prince 4-0 4-1; James Hadden def. Callum Koylass 6-2 6-1; Daniel Rahaman def. Daniel Dumas 6-0 6-3; Isaiah Boxill def. Logan Hamelsmith 6-1 6-2; James Hadden def. Marc Mouttet 4-1 4-0; Kale Dalla Costa def. Aaron Subero 4-0 4-0; Jace Quashie Jayden Mitchell 4-2 4-1; Kayden Siewrattan Juan Fernando Ara Gonzalez 4-0 4-0

Girls U14 Singles – Elyse Ferguson def. Abigail Degannes Maillard 4-1 4-0; Eva Pasea def. Arya Siewrattan 4-1 4-0; Laura-Li Degannes Maillard def. Zara Shamsi 5-3 4-2; Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith def. Kate Broughton 4-1 5-3; Gabriella Prince def. Shiloh Walker 4-0 4-1; Zara Shamsi Elyse Ferguson 6-3 6-3; Gabriella Prince Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith 5-7 6-0 [10-8]

Boys U16 Singles – Nicholas Ready def. Jaylon Chapman 7-6(5) 6-0; Luca Shamsi def. Alijah Leslie 6-3 6-1; Tyler Hart def. Beckham Sylvester 6-2 6-2; Tim Pasea def. Joshua Nancoo 6-0 6-0; Sebastian Sylvester Daniel Jeary 6-1 7-5; Tim Pasea Tyler Hart 6-3 6-4

Girls U18 Singles – Ella Carrington def. Aralia Blackman 6-3 6-0; Jordane Dookie def. Reella Jeffrey 6-1 6-0

Boys U18 Singles – Ethan Wong def. Levi Hinkson 6-4 6-1; Saqiv Williams def. Charles Devaux 7-5 6-1