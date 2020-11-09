Diver, 66, missing off Manzanilla

Reinaldo Novoa Jr -

LAUREL V WILLIAMS

A search is under way for a 66-year-old diver who went missing off the coast of Manzanilla on Sunday.

Reinaldo Novoa, a retired nurse, went alone to dive and has not resurfaced.

Mayaro police confirmed that a search was going on at mid-morning on Monday.

His son Reinaldo Novoa Jr told Newsday that his father may not have hit land as yet, based on information received. A message circulating on social media said his last GPS co-ordinates were 1027711 06043332.

The message said Novoa went missing while doing an open dive at 3.45 pm on Sunday.

“He is a strong swimmer and diving instructor and did have a buoyancy device. Coast Guard is waiting for air support before co-ordinating their efforts, which (are) still to be sorted," the message said.

“As a family, we are asking all owners of boats and fishermen along the coast from serpents mouth to Gran Cayo Point, Mayaro all the way up to Toco to join efforts this morning (Monday) to search for him.”

Novoa is a pharmacy representative and father of two from Westmoorings. The message also says he is a grandfather of seven and is married to Jasema Mungalsingh.

“Time is of the essence. He does have survival knowledge and experience to last this long. Please help this morning,” it said.

A man identified as Bryan, a “very close friend” of Novoa, said the search is ongoing.

“We have a few crews searching right now, including the Coast Guard and Bristow Helicopter Services, to see how best we can find him. We began co-ordination yesterday when we got the news at about 4 pm,” Brian said. “The boat had dropped him off to dive, and later the boat couldn’t locate him.”