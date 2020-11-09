Chief Secretary: Remembrance Day is about 'reflection'

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis is flanked by the representative of the Chief of Defence Staff Col Peter Ganesh and the Aide to the Chief Sec Capt Ronaldo Merritt at Sunday's Remembrance Day ceremony at James Park, Scarborough. PHOTO COURTESY THA -

Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis said this year's Remembrance Day is about "reflection" on the sacrifices made by those who fought and continue to fight for the liberties we enjoy.

Dennis and president of the Tobago branch of the Royal Commonwealth Ex-Services League Linda Eastman laid wreaths at the cenotaph in a scaled-down ceremony on Sunday at James Park, Scarborough. The ceremony was closed to the public and the media.

Dennis told Newsday: "For me, it was about reflection. Reflecting where we have come from as a world, moving from that point of world war and world chaos from 1914-1918 and recognising the sacrifices made by those who would have fought so bitterly, many of them losing their lives.

"It was about reflecting about those contributions and sacrifices and I count it a blessing to be Chief Secretary at this point in time to pay my respect for those persons, two of those we have alive on the island at this time."

Dennis, in his first Remembrance Day as Chief Secretary, said the ceremony held more significance for him than previous ones.

"Yes, for me, it was a bit more personal being the one actually laying the wreath in position as Chief Secretary."

He said despite the covid19 restrictions in place it was important to commemorate the day.

"I think it is tremendously important. It is a day marked by Commonwealth countries across the world. Many of our citizens made tremendous sacrifices being part of the two world wars. It was important for us despite our circumstance to recognise this day and to pay respect for those persons and their families, and even those who continue to make the kind of sacrifices protecting our freedoms as citizens and individuals within our communities and countries across the world."

In an interview with the THA's Information Department, Eastman said, "I'm honoured to do this on behalf of my country. I have a passion to serve and growing up as a child my father instilled in me 'country before self,' so it made it easy for me to serve."