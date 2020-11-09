Chaguanas man in court for shattering Civil Aviation Authority camera

A Chaguanas man was expected to appear before a magistrate on Monday charged with allegedly maliciously damaging the property of the TT Civil Aviation Authority (TTCAA).

Sunrindra Sookram, of Rodney Road, Chaguanas was arrested last week Thursday and charged.

According to reports, on October 6, Sookram shattered a camera and broke a fence and concrete wall of the TTCAA.

The staff of the TTCAA discovered the damage on October 19 and reported it to Chaguanas CID. WPC Thomas investigated and arrested Sookram.