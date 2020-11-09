CARIRI launches augmented reality/virtual reality challenge

THE Caribbean Industrial Research Institute (CARIRI) in collaboration with the InterAmerican Development Bank (IDB) last week launched the AR/VR (augmented reality/virtual reality) challenge for the month of November.

Anyone can win up to $60,000 in prizes if they showcase their vision for TT, the region, or the world by creating a novel augmented-reality or virtual-reality solution that could be used in any sector.

CARIRI said this challenge aims to celebrate the innovative and creative spirit of TT people and bring an AR/VR solution to reality.

"The challenge will display our local talent in the creation of an AR/VR solution that can be used in any field or sector, including but not limited to entertainment, sports, education, tourism, agriculture, communication, etc."

These two technologies, AR and VR, are implemented in several ways worldwide. For instance, people use VR, which is a computer-generated simulation, to give virtual tours. An example of AR, which is an enhancement of the real world with computer-generated images, is the face filters on Snapchat.

Given the restrictions imposed owing to the covid19 pandemic, CARIRI believes the demand for AR and VR solutions is likely to increase. The institute devised the challenge to generate more interest in these technologies locally.

"This competition provides future leaders the opportunity to use emerging technologies, showcase their vision for the future, and gain professional exposure which would be mixed reality or extended reality (XR)," CARIRI said.

"They should also have the passion, energy and drive to see their idea become a reality."

The challenge is open to citizens 18 and over. Entrants should have experience using or a general interest in AR/VR, XR, or other emerging and immersive technologies. The deadline for submissions is November 30 at 11.59 pm.

The institute is encouraging people to use the challenge as an opportunity to get involved, showcase an idea, make a name for themselves in the local AR/VR community. People can also commercialise the idea, which means either starting a business or licensing the idea.

"Participants will have the opportunity to see their idea come to life, gain some media exposure to kick start their career and make valuable beneficial connections," the release said. "But most importantly, this idea could change the world!"

Several other organisations, such as Ramps Logistics, the 2020 winner in the category of Internationally Known, TT Owned Company of the Year Champions of Business Awards, as well as AMCHAM Trinidad and Avasant, have partnered with CARIRI to encourage participation and make this initiative a success.

Visit Cariri’s website www.cedcariri.com/Challenge for more information.