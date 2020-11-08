Project Beauty: Making girls, women feel great

Kimberly Roopchand-Tahal wants to use cosmetology to help girls and women feel good about themselves through Project Beauty. PHOTOS BY ANGELO MARCELLE -

Pregnancy is a complex thing. It is, of course, a natural phenomenon and society generally expects women to float through the nine months (if she goes full term that is) with nothing more than food cravings, swollen feet and mood swings. But pregnancy affects each woman differently, and what many women are perhaps embarrassed to discuss is how the changes to their bodies affect their self-esteem.

Kimberly Roopchand-Tahal, who is petite, experienced this shift when she became pregnant in 2017. As a cosmetologist, she turned to the tricks of her profession to make herself feel better. She changed her hairstyle, gave herself manicures and pedicures and developed a skin-care routine. In time, she learned to accept and be comfortable with her expanding figure.

Drawing from this experience, Roopchand-Tahal wants all women to be confident and know they are beautiful regardless of size.

She was getting ready for work at the Beauty Parlour on Fitt Street in Port of Spain, when she spoke to WMN on how she hopes to do this using cosmetology.

“I have been in a really dark and low place at one point where I lost my self-esteem. I know how good it feels to do your hair and get your nails done. It makes you feel better as a person.”

But not everyone can afford the luxury of cosmetology services. Roopchand-Tahal knows this.

So, earlier this year, she conceptualised the Project Beauty initiative which will offer free services to girls and women in underprivileged circumstances.

The project will first roll out in a few children’s homes.

“I’ll like to dedicate at least one Sunday, of every month, for each children’s home I can get in contact with. This way, I can go spend an entire day with the girls,” she explained to WMN.

So far, she has received permission from the St Jude’s Home for Girls in Belmont and the Lady Hochoy Home in Gasparillo.

While it may seem a bit strange that she would target a cosmetology programme at younger girls, Roopchand-Tahal said she knows first-hand the pressure young and teenage girls sometimes feel to “look beautiful.” As a teenager, she once felt that way.

In those moments, she told WMN, having someone to speak with can be helpful.

“I have no siblings, so I know what it feels like not to have a sister to talk to. When people come to the spa, and they don’t have siblings, they then to turn to us like their therapist.”

But she knows she is not therapist and is therefore calling on mental health professionals to reach out and join the initiative. Though willing to be a listening ear, Roopchand-Tahal knows many of the residents at children's homes are dealing with deeper psychological issues.

“Sometimes girls need people outside their circle (of friends) to talk to. I am willing to listen, but I will not always be able to give professional advice to these young girls that will be suffering from trauma and abuse.”

By brining mental health professionals onboard, Roopchand-Tahal hopes to make the initiative more comprehensive and to host self-development sessions.

Her interest in cosmetology began when she was a teen, and she would study beauty trends whether it was in makeup or skincare products.

At 16, she made a line of homemade coffee, almond and peppermint skin scrubs.

In 2016, she did a cosmetology course with the Madame Maharaj School of Cosmetology in Port of Spain. To refine her skills, she also trained with the Alive and Wellness Spa in San Fernando.

In 2018, she started selling the homemade skin scrubs publicly and branded the products under the name My Coffee Scrub. Now 23, Roopchand-Tahal recently rebranded her business operating under the name Skin Language. She stills sell homemade body scrubs, but she is also offering facial services.

But becoming a mother, at 20, changed her perspective on life. With the birth of her son, she has a deeper understanding for what it means to care for others, and said if her son is ever in an unfortunate situation, she would want someone to help him.

It’s recognising the vulnerability of less fortunate children which also inspired her drive to work with children’s homes.

The services offered at the homes will depend on what the homes allow and what is age appropriate. For now, mini-facials, manicures, pedicures, and hair washes are on the list of free services. If she can secure additional support, care packages will be made and donated to the homes.

The initiative’s rollout at St Jude’s was planned for earlier this year but, due to covid19 restrictions, it was delayed. She is now hoping to begin in January, but this will depend on what restrictions are in place by then. For now, she is looking to expand the team of volunteers.

Roopchand-Tahal will be using her personal funds and equipment, however more help and resources are always welcomed.

“I want people to read about it (the initiative) and find it interesting enough to lend a helping hand. If someone wants to come out on a Sunday and help volunteer to do some services, you are welcome. I love to interact with people in my field.”

Roopchand-Tahal’s friends in the beauty industry are already onboard to help. She makes it clear she isn’t asking for, or accepting cash donations but would accept cosmetology products and equipment. Also, she wants other cosmetologists to visit the homes with her and provide free services to the children. Not wanting boys and young men at the homes to feel excluded, she is considering bringing barbers on board.

Project Beauty is just the start for Roopchand-Tahal; she hopes to turn the effort into a registered NGO which would raise funds for girls and women in need, and make the initiative more sustainable, possibly expanding the service to those who are victims of abuse.

What does she expect from the initiative?

“I’m expecting nothing but smiles and happiness in return from them (the girls and young women). They may not remember your name but they will remember someone did something nice for them at one point in time.”

Anyone interested in supporting Roopchand-Tahal’s project beauty initiative can contact her via Instagram @facialist_kay or @skinlanguagett.