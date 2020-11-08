Police arrest 3 on Charlotte Street rooftop

Central Police Station (CPS) officers on mobile patrol in Port of Spain on Sunday apprehended three men on the roof top of a popular Charlotte Street store.

A release from the police said at about 2.40 pm, they received a call of a robbery in progress on Charlotte Street.

Constables Charles, Creed, Bristol and WPC McLeod went to the scene and contacted the fire services to assist with providing a firetruck so they can access the roof of the building.

The officers were able to climb the facade of the building and get to the roof top where they arrested the three suspects - a 54-year-old of Riverside Plaza, a 33-year-old of Red Hill Road Extension, Morvant and a 24-year-old of Sinnette Drive, Diego Martin.

All three men were charged.