OPM is looking for children ambassadors

CHILDREN between 14 and 16 years old have until Monday to apply to become a child rights ambassador (CRA) and earn a spot in shaping government policies that affect them.

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), in a media release on November 3, called for children to partner with Government the Government and Unicef for the fourth installation of the child rights ambassador. The OPM is looking for 60 CRAs throughout TT from varying backgrounds. Five of them will earn a spot on the National Child Policy sub-committee, while one CRA will become a member of the National Child Policy Cross-sectoral Committee.

Elaborating on the project, Bertrand Moses, coordinator, Child Affairs Division at OPM, said CRAs will be taught by Unicef to use technology to advocate for children's rights.

“This is not just for this year only. CRAs are trained to be the voice of child rights activism for the rest of their lives. Two years ago, we had two child rights ambassadors represent the Eastern Caribbean in Chile. They were Asia Dial and Cuba Riley."

He added that earlier this year Police Commissioner Gary Griffith met with another past CRA, Pryanka Lalla, who promoted her campaign for climate change.

“We have CRAs who raise funds to help flooding victims in the country,” he said, adding that the OPM is looking to train 60 CRAs this year. In previous years, 150 CRAs were trained.

Moses said the division has received applications from children’s homes, differently-abled children, and are hoping to get a wide cross-section of students from non-prestigious and less prominently known schools.

The CRA recruitment is one of two projects the OPM is currently working on. The other is a video that will be launched on November 20 – World Children’s Day. The successful candidates in the CRA programme will also take part in the video project. At least two children who were featured by the media for their skills and contributions will also be a part of the project.

“We want to help children take control of their future and we are looking at those who are into volunteering and some form of leadership.”

Those wanting to become CRAs can complete an application form from the website http://tinyurl.com/y3kp67qh or visit www.opm-gca-gov.tt. The participants should also follow @childrightsambassadors on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.