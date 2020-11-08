No alcohol allowed at Buccoo Marine Park

- Ayanna Kinsale

Outgoing Secretary of Forestry, Food Production and Fisheries Hayden Spencer has said alcohol use is prohibited in the Buccoo Marine Park.

He made the statement last Wednesday at the post executive council news conference at the Victor E Bruce Financial Complex, Scarborough.

In keeping with covid19 restrictions, the division issued special passes to the reef boat operators to carry out tours to the marine park.

The pass prohibits the use of alcohol on board the boats.

But the reef operators say alcohol use among some passengers adds to the enjoyment of the trip and have called on the division to revoke this stipulation.

But Spencer makes no apologies for the decision, saying the division is responsible for the operations of the marine park.

“Safety at sea is a major issue where the division is concerned and we will remain resolute with that one where we are limiting the use of alcohol on the vessels going into the marine park,” he told reporters.

The reef boat operators also complained about the hours within which they are being allowed to operate – 9 am to 5 pm.

The operators say they sometimes receive requests for trips outside of these hours.

Spencer argued the implementation of the policy was done during the period of the pandemic.

“If the health laws are saying during the pandemic that the beaches are open to 6 pm, can we give permission for one to be in the marine park after 6 pm?

“So, the 5 pm deadline during the pandemic was to give them enough time to exit the marine park.”

Spencer acknowledged some reef operators used to be out as late as 9 pm.

“But it was curtailed due to the pandemic and health regulations. So, we could not be issuing passes contrary to the health regulations.”

Saying a committee was set up to deal with the implementation of a user policy for the marine park, Spencer said the division will issue passes to anyone who fits the criteria.

“As long as you fit the criteria, we are not really concerned about which (tour boat) association you belong to, as long as you fit the criteria and meet all the requirements because the IMA (Institute of Marine Affairs) port inspector has responsibility there and as long as they approved your vessels, we have no choice but to issue the pass once you meet the requirements.”

He said outside of that the THA does not have an issue.