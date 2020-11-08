Covid Christmas

-

This year can be referred to as "the year that zoomed" in terms of increased use of Zoom technology to connect with others personally and professionally, and in terms of time. January felt like yesterday, so it is hard to believe that Christmas is already here, at least as far as stores and radio stations are concerned.

To me, it looks strange, in fact incongruous, to see tinsel, wreaths and other Christmas decorations displayed or on sale in stores. Not because I think it is too early for that, because we are accustomed to "the season" commercially beginning in October, if not sooner; but strange because of the current "covid climate."

What will Christmas be like for those with job and income loss? How many will still stress and struggle to keep up their ritual of rushing around buying costly gifts?

Will gifts still be wrapped in paper? Some recipients might want to sanitise the packages by spraying, wiping or washing them, making the paper sufficiently soft to disintegrate, thereby revealing the enclosed surprises prematurely.

Maybe some entrepreneur who doesn’t care about the environment will come up with a synthetic, sanitiser-proof wrapping paper that people not interested in reusing it creatively will then casually toss en masse into the nation’s bins, resulting in a subsequent growth spurt of the mountains of plastic already in our landfills.

More environmentally conscious citizens may opt for biodegradable wrapping that can stand up to sanitization...like banana leaves wrapped with brown twine, pastelle-style.

What kinds of office Christmas parties will companies throw for their employees who have not been laid off? That is, if they throw parties at all.

If by Christmas Day there are still restrictions on numbers of people allowed to gather, how will large or extended families unite for their annual Christmas Day lunch or dinner? Instead of meeting at the table to eat, will they gather instead, via Zoom, at the tablet?

Affluent families might set up large-screen TVs or wall screens for a life-size conference-call experience. Families who cannot afford such luxuries may opt, if they have wifi or data, for a smartphone passed around the table

Will the term "paranging house to house" be replaced by "paranging computer to computer/device to device" if bands are restricted from public performance? What about carol singers and choirs? How will the "herald angels sing" with masks on

“Laughing children tug at Mr Santa...” is a widely known line from the local Christmas favourite, Around My Christmas Tree by Lennox Gray.

This year, will that be possible? As is customary for children’s enjoyment, will Santa visit malls or available public venues? Will children still sit on his lap or whisper Christmas-gift requests into his ear, due to social distancing?

As Christmas is largely seen as “a time for children,” any restrictions in that and other areas, such as Christmas parties and fun and games with friends, will come as a blow to the nation’s very young generation.

Earlier this year during lockdown in New Zealand, prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced that the Easter bunny and tooth fairy were considered essential workers during the pandemic. Her compassionate, creative leadership style inspired her to solve the nationwide problem of bored children. She gave adults a novel way of occupying the attention of their young ones and creating excitement within the confines of what must have felt like prison at home.

In an address to the nation, she announced in all seriousness that owing to difficulties during the pandemic, the Easter bunny might not be able to make it to every home this year. She invited citizens to assist the bunny in his role by drawing Easter eggs and displaying them at their front windows so that children in the community could still enjoy Easter egg hunts.

The simple idea captivated not only children, but adults of all ages and genders, not only in New Zealand, but around the world.

In the event of possible restrictions until year’s end, many throughout TT may complain or feel depressed over the lack of big Christmas parties, parang limes and the like. What if, instead of seeing these times as "limiting," citizens came up with novel creative ideas to bring widespread enjoyment to the entire nation? That would be a huge gift.

I will think of some ideas and maybe share them in my next article.