Burger King does the impossible with plant-based Whopper

The new, no-beef, Impossible Whopper from Berger King. -

On Friday, Burger King TT launched the Impossible Whopper with a plant-based patty that is said to be as good as the restaurant’s signature Whopper sandwich.

The Impossible Whopper is made of a flame-grilled, plant-based patty topped with freshly sliced tomatoes, fresh lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions on a toasted sesame seed bun. All Whopper. No beef!

Sue-Ann Solomon, brand manager for the franchise, said it was time for something new.

“The Impossible Whopper was launched in the US and Canada in 2019, and was extremely popular. We’ve had customers since that time asking us to make it available locally. We’ve listened!”

Solomon said, just like the original Whopper, the new veggie Whopper had a “delicious, juicy craveability” that people would love.

“The Impossible Whopper is just like the classic Whopper, but it’s made with the Impossible patty which cooks, tastes and smells just like beef but it’s made entirely from plants. So, it’s a twist on the same sandwich, but it’s just as good; it’s 100 per cent Whopper, zero per cent beef.”