4 virtual sittings in December to admit new attorneys

THERE will be four sittings of the High Court to hear petitions for the admission of new lawyers to practice in TT.

The four sittings will be held virtually on December 10 and 11.

Those who wish to have their petitions heard at any of the sittings were advised by acting registrar Kerri-Ann Oliverie Stuart to file their documents on the eservice platform at eservices.ttlawcourts.org before 4 pm on December 2.

History was created last month when 88 new attorneys were admitted to practice at three virtual sessions.

Owing to covid19 restrictions, for the first time, the call to the bar was held virtually, and at each sitting, at which two judges were present and gave speeches, petitioners were required to say the oath individually, as opposed to collectively.

The 88 new attorneys were also given strict appointments last week to sign the oath book and collect their certificates of enrolment in person.