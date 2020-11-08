14 Days of Divali: Day 8 - Delicious, sacred sweets

Halwa made by Ann-Marie Rambally of Annie's Culinary Cuisine Ltd. - Angelo Marcelle

For most people, sweets are synonymous with celebrations, and at Divali, this is no exception. During this festive season, many households prepare delicious Indian sweets to be shared with friends and family, and out of the plethora that are available, certain favourites are always awaited with anticipation. Some of the favourites include crunchy sticks of kurma, coated with ginger-infused crystallised sugar, bright orange jelabis, rasgullas soaked in sweet syrup, and, of course, milky cubes of barfi topped generously with rainbow sprinkles. Aside from being tasty treats, these sweets can also serve a deeper purpose and are often used during Hindu prayers, or puja, as an offering to the deities.

In many of the world's major religions, food and drink play a vital role in rites, and in Hindu thought, food is more than just something used for nourishing the body, it is also way to commune with the divine. The food that is offered during prayers is known as prasada or prasadam, a Sanskrit word meaning “favour” or “grace”, and it is believed that the deity will partake of the offering, which consecrates it into a sacred item. The blessed prasada is then distributed to worshippers who believe they receive a spiritual blessing by consuming the offered food.

There are certain stipulations that are prescribed by the Vedas – the most sacred texts of the Hindu scriptures – that are to be followed when offering food to God. One of the main restrictions is that the food must be strictly vegetarian and not contain any meat or eggs. There are also certain common ingredients such as mushrooms, onions, and garlic, which are not used in dishes that will be offered as prasada. It is also taught that the foods and sweets must also be made in a clean environment and the cooks should strive to maintain a meditative state and remember that making this special food is an act of devotion to God. The last stipulation is that the "prayers food" should not be tasted until it is offered during the puja, as God should be the first one to "taste" it. Many people look forward to the wonderful "prayers foods" that are not just sacred, but also very delicious.

