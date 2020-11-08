100 new quarantine hotel rooms for returning nationals

File photo: Returning nationals on board a PTSC bus being taken to a state quarantine facility after arriving at Piarco International Airport in September. - ROGER JACOB

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young says that the state has an acquired an additional 100 rooms to keep returning nationals in quarantine at Kapok hotel in Maraval.

Kapok now joins Chancellor Hotel, and Cascadia Hotel in St Ann's and Regents Star Hotel, in Piarco to house returning nationals in the state-supervised quarantine facilities.

"We have always said the repatriation process depends heavily on the quarantine space we have available," said Young.

"We will put on more flights, according to our ability to manage more persons in."

Direct flights from Miami and New York will continue, as well as Canada, where he said their are fewer applications to return.

Young presented what he described as "interesting data" at the Prime Minister's covid19 media conference on Saturday, which he said showed a "vast majority" of people, who "found themselves on the other side of the border when we closed our border" on March 22.

That statement was contested by a number of people stuck aboard for months prior to the border's closure in March.

Young said his data noted that as of Friday, 13,042 people have applied to enter TT since the closure of borders.

The number exemptions as of the same day, 7,204, leaving 5,338 outstanding applications.

Young said he initially worked with a cut-off of applications made by July 29.

"Because," he said, "I figured the cut-off of July 29, how many people applied to enter, would give us a reflection of those who, unfortunately, were stuck outside when this pandemic began to take place."

That figure he said was 5,539.

"It tells us a story," he said.

"The breakdown of those statistics...is we have persons who may have been domiciled outside of TT (nationals working abroad) who joined the queue to come home. And now we're also having two other categories of persons added to that 13,000-number."

One of two groups of nationals stuck abroad, whom he said received his attention were, "people who jump on those flights to leave and they expect to immediately turn around when they finish their business...and sometimes demanding they join the queue...ahead of those who were stuck outside."

"That is something our policy has been fighting against because we have always prioritise those who were stuck outside when we closed our borders. And when I gave you our numbers today, we believe that the vast majority – there may still be some, I'm not going to say all – of persons who, unfortunately, found themselves on the other side of the border when we closed our border. We have gotten back the vast majority. I have assured the prime minister that the next few weeks, we do all that we can to get those back home.

The other group he said, were people like students and other nationals who want to come home for Christmas.

With regard to protocols for repatriation, Young said that from November 15, there will be new rules, which now includes a negative PCR test 72 hours before entering TT.

Upon entry to TT, people are required to enter state or state-supervised quarantine for seven days.

"We will test people who came in with their negative PCR test on the sixth day of being here and once you present the second negative, you will be released," he said.

"Persons who are fortunate enough to get into the queue to get home for Christmas, we are going to be asking as many of them as possible to utilise the state-supervised quarantine. In other words, pay for the hotel facilities for your seven days of arrival, because it increases the amount of persons we can manage in our quarantine facilities.

There was immediate backlash from citizens stuck abroad on the numerous social media pages dedicated to getting them back home.

A number of people said they lost hope after the press conference.

One person, who asked not to be named but agreed to share her post, wrote, "I lost hope to once more be with my family for Christmas. I haven't seen them since last year.

"My grandmother back home passed away and I didn't get the opportunity to go back. I am a scholarship student and I don't have on campus classes till May in Canada. I am stuck in the US and I haven't been outside of an apartment for a while."

She said she has received no support or communication by the Ministry of Education and no precedence for students with or without a scholarship, stuck outside.

"I've paid from my own pockets for my visa extension and may have to pay for another if my extension expires. Thankfully, I have my other grandmother here and she can support me for the while.

"If I was to go home, I would rather home quarantine with the requirement to sign forms (with fines enforced if I was to break home quarantine) and check in daily to ensure that I don't come in contact with anyone and my symptoms."

She said she had been in the US since January due to school requirements which came to an end in April, and had been cautious not to get covid19.

"And I would have continued to do so if I was to go home.

"After the conference today, they just made it even more difficult to go home. They send the exemption approval email on such short notice. Then I would have to organise my flight and go get a covid test, which I don't even know if the results would arrive on time for me to leave on the flight.

"Would I be placed in UWI campus to state quarantine where I have to share bathrooms and put me at further risk of getting a virus that I have been so careful to not get? Or do I have to pay extra just for my own comfort when my parents have an extra bedroom with a separate bathroom which I can quarantine myself comfortably?"

The process she said made her feel neglected.

"As a scholarship student, I am required to work back for the Government after I complete studies, but right now, I feel disgusted to work for an institution that has neglected me and other students outside of Trinidad."

PM issues warning for departing nationals

The prime minister spoke briefly on nationals stuck abroad and those who may want to depart the country for the Christmas season.

"The Ministry of National Security, Caribbean Airlines and the Ministry of Health, as far as we are able to, we will try to meet the emotional needs of those people who want to come home for Christmas," said Rowley.

"Persons who may want to go out for Christmas should know that if you go out for Christmas, you may not be able to come back in immediately because we do have a line. Those who are outside, who have been patient, who are wanting to come home for Christmas, it would not be possible this year for everybody who wants to come home for Christmas, to come home for Christmas."

He said the country does not have the medical capacity to allow everyone who wants to return immediately, "especially as most of those people would be from the most high-risk countries in the world.

"We will try to get as many people as possible home as safely as possible," Rowley said.