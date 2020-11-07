Yes, you can thrive in the new economy

THE EDITOR: Covid19 has certainly showed us the doors to doing business differently. The way we go about undertaking all essentials such as education, business, jobs and socialising has morphed into new and interesting ways of meeting these needs. Are you welcoming it? We humans are beautiful and so adaptive.

Thank God covid19 has not brought us to our knees. We have found new ways of ensuring that we continue on all our missions, albeit in a much unexpected way. We have found solutions to navigate this dreadful virus. Growing and learning along the way. Technology in particular has been our saviour.

Now how are you coping financially? Have you been looking at new ways to expand your income? Surely, nothing is stable in this environment. Do you know that a lot of people and companies have been thriving in this new economy? The reason is that they have remained malleable, flexible and ready to serve the market needs.

Readers, you can achieve success by doing the same. Look for opportunities, solve problems in the market place, research what you believe will meet the needs of your fellow men and go meet those needs. It’s that simple. Employers don’t have to be your last bread and butter, you can make your own.

May you always be prosperous.

NATALIE EUDOVIC

via e-mail