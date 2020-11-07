UNC, MSJ: Refinery restart important to economy

Anita Haynes, MP for Tabaquite and UNC public relations officer -

OPPOSITION MP Anita Haynes says there is urgent need to conclude the sale of the Guaracara refinery to stimulate the country’s economy.

Haynes who is the Opposition’s shadow Minister of Energy, said the longer the refinery remains closed the more expensive it will become to restart, the harder it will be to sell and the value will depreciate.

“Nobody is saying to rush the process, but what is the process must be clear and at least have a transparent manner in dealing with the billion dollar asset, tax payers money, because two years have passed since the refinery has been closed.”

She said she was appalled after the announcement by Energy Minister Franklin Khan on Saturday that it had rejected the proposal by Patriotic Energies and Technologies Co Ltd, on Monday the Prime Minister announced the appointment of an evaluation committee to review the proposal and give its findings by the end of November.

“Is it that the right hand and the left hand don’t know what each one is doing?” Haynes asked.

Khan identified three key issues that led to the rejection, namely the purchasing price financing, restart financing and first lien on the assets.

Leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah said Rowley’s intervention was caused by public pressure, plus the request by Ancel Roget president general of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) which is the parent company of Patriotic, to re-evaluate government’s decision.

Both Roget and Abdulah have welcomed Rowley’s intervention.

“The country needs that refinery to stimulate the economy, create jobs, get revenue and taxes,” Abdulah said during a webinar on the Patriotic bid on Monday night.

He said it is in the best interest of the country and advocated for the process to be completed soon.

He recalled Rowley addressing supporters at a political rally in Marabella in September 2018, two months before the closure of Petrotrin, and comparing the refinery to an old motor car that should either be sold or left to rot as it had no value.

Contrary to that statement, he recalled on Saturday Khan admitting how important the restart of the refinery is to the country to create jobs, generate foreign exchange and revenue in the form of taxes for the country.

“Belatedly they have come around to realise how important the refinery is,” Abdulah said.

He said he did not understand why the issues Khan used for rejecting the offer were back on the table when those requirements would have been satisfied by the evaluation committee one year before.

Purchase price was never a problem when Patriotic said it had the US$700 million upfront payment but government said it did not need any money upfront and that it was going to take a different approach which was a three-year moratorium and a ten-year period of repayment, Abdulah said.

Neither was the restart financing which means the money needed to invest in plant and equipment to get it back to a standard where the refinery could be restarted.

He said of the three issues Khan identified the lien on the assets is most important and called on government to say if the assets of the refinery and port are mortgaged and if this is the reason why the other two key issues have not been satisfied.

He said it all comes down to the issue of how does Patriotic gets the money upfront, which they were not required to do after government’s September 20 announcement.

In spite of the non-disclosure agreement, he said Imbert could go back to the Parliament and say if there is a lien on the refinery or why they changed their position.