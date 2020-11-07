South student tops regional tourism competition

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell (left) with the winner of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Foundation children's environmental poster competition, Suvan Subance (centre) and Subance's former principal, Wahida Mohammed-Narine of the San Fernando TML Primary School. Subance was successful in the SEA exam and now attends Naparima College. -

FORMER San Fernando TML Primary School student Suvan Subance has won the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association Foundation children’s environmental poster competition.

The theme of the competition was Solutions for Ocean Pollution, under which he entered a piece entitled Generation Blue through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts on behalf of Destination TT.

The 12-year-old designed a collage depicting a large leatherback turtle surrounded by two different environments: one with trash and oil, and the other with clear blue, pristine waters.

Leatherback turtles have the second largest nesting ground in Trinidad.

He said, “Preventing ocean pollution makes sure that all ocean life, endangered or not, are alive for generations to enjoy. We all have a part to play in protecting such species not just for now but for the future.”

In a release, the ministry said the competition promotes and stimulates environmental awareness.

The line minister Randall Mitchell said the win “reinforced TT’s environmental consciousness and young Subance’s artistic creativity and talent.

“Generation Blue puts Suvan and the country on the map. His piece captures an attraction so many flock to our beaches to see while highlighting the environmental challenges we face.

“It’s a message that resonates with us, and complements the work of the ministry as we promote sustainable tourism.”

Subance wrote the SEA examination this year and is now attending his first choice which was Naparima College.