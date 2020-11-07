Simmons: Bravo, Hetmyer bring competition in team

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons, left, and Nkrumah Bonner, right, during a training session in New Zealand on Thursday. PHOTO COURTESY CWI -

WEST Indies head coach Phil Simmons believes the return of batting pair Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer will improve competitiveness within the Test squad and push the batsmen who toured England earlier this year to improve.

West Indies are currently in New Zealand preparing for three T20 matches (November 27-30) and two Tests (December 3).

Bravo and Hetmyer chose not to tour England in June and July for a three-match Test series because of covid19 safety concerns. All rounder Keemo Paul, in the squad to New Zealand, also did not make the trip because of similar concerns.

The Windies batting effort during the England series was inconsistent and the return of Bravo and Hetmyer is expected to address that.

The other batsmen available for selection are openers John Campbell and Kraigg Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase. Captain Jason Holder and wicket-keeper Shane Dowrich solidify the middle order.

“When you have competition for places then people have to perform to hold on to their places and this is a good thing that the two guys who missed out in England are two of what we would consider our top Test players,” Simmons told journalists on Zoom, on Friday.

“That is added pressure for the guys who were in England, so that’s when you start getting people converting from fifties to hundreds.”

The Windies opening pair continues to be worrying for the West Indies selectors. Brathwaite scored 176 runs in England at an average of 29.33 and Campbell could only manage 84 runs at an average of 16.80. The selectors have put their faith in Campbell and Brathwaite for the New Zealand tour.

Asked if the coaching staff would consider allowing Hetmyer to open, Simmons said, “That has not really been looked at, but as you say it’s always a possibility. The thing about it is that he gets here from IPL (Indian Premier League) soon so then we can see what’s happening and we will see everyone, but as for now it is not something that we’ve looked into.”

Simmons said the batsmen must adjust to the conditions that may favour the bowlers.

“We know that when you come down here, New Zealand, it’s something they do here. They leave a lot of grass on the wickets, but the one thing is that the wickets play really good so it is about adjusting to that in the time that we have, even the four-day game before the Test match. By that time hopefully we would have adjusted properly to that and know exactly how each and everyone has to bat and bowl on these wickets.”

Captain Kieron Pollard will lead the Windies T20 team without experienced campaigner Dwayne Bravo, after the medium pacer picked up a groin injury in the IPL. Simmons said it is a “concern” but Dwayne can regain his fitness before the T20 World Cup in October 2021.