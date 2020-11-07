Rowley congratulates Biden, Harris on US election win

In this May 2016 file photo, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in a friendly conversation with US Vice President Joe Biden, alongiside Guyana president David Granger during the US Caribbean Central America Energy Summit in Washington DC, in May 2016. Biden was announced as the 46th president of the United States of America on November 7, 2020, four days after the November 3 election day. -

THE PRIME Minister has congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory in the polls on behalf of the people of Trinidad and Tobago. In a Facebook post, Dr Rowley extended "warmest welcome and congratulations" to Biden and Harris. At just about 12.30 pm on Saturday, major US media networks called the state of Pennsylvania for Biden, tipping beyond the 270 electoral college votes he needed to secure the presidency.

"Given the close familial ties of both our countries and our joint economic ans security connections, we look forward to the strengthening of those bonds in the months and years ahead," Rowley said. He also added a special congratulatory message to Harris, whose father was born in Jamaica. "We as Caribbean people filled with pride... acknowledge her Caribbean roots and wish both office holders a very successful term, not only for the American citizens but for all the people of the world."