Rowley allows in-house dining but with no alcohol

In this October 23, 2020 file photo, Texas de Brazil director Ryan Chin, second from right, supervise staff sanitising the restaurant at MovieTowne in Port of Spain. Restaurants can resume in-house dining at 50 per cent but will not be allowed to serve alcohol, the Prime Minister announced on Saturday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Prime Minister has announced that in-house dining can resume, but at a 50 per cent capacity and no alcohol is to be served. He also said that no more than ten people can sit together.

He was speaking at a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's on Saturday afternoon.

"Alcohol has shown and been shown to be one of the contributors to the results that we don't want where people consume alcohol and it reduces their level of responsibilities."

"For now, we require a higher level of sustained responsibility."