Rowley allows in-house dining but with no alcohol
THE Prime Minister has announced that in-house dining can resume, but at a 50 per cent capacity and no alcohol is to be served. He also said that no more than ten people can sit together.
He was speaking at a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's on Saturday afternoon.
"Alcohol has shown and been shown to be one of the contributors to the results that we don't want where people consume alcohol and it reduces their level of responsibilities."
"For now, we require a higher level of sustained responsibility."
