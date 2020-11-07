Regrello: Tennis stays at Skinner Park

San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello -

The two tennis courts at Skinner Park in San Fernando will not be affected by the refurbishment works ongoing.

On Friday, city mayor Junia Regrello assured concerned members of the San Fernando Tennis Club that their designated playing area will remain untouched.

Over the past few months, rumours of the possible removal or relocation of the courts had tennis players uneasy.

However, Regrello confirmed tennis remains a critical part of the venue and the refurbishment work poses no threat to its continuity.

“We don’t think they will be refurbished or removed. It’s a Udecott project and they’re trying to work around all the issues. We made no recommendation to have them removed.

“We are supporting that Skinner Park was provided for sports, recreation and leisure, and tennis is a critical part of that. So I can’t see why we would remove them or any of the other sporting entities that utilise the facility,” he said.

Additionally, sporting disciplines such as netball, football, basketball, cycling, netball and badminton have also been affected by the much-needed upgrade which got under way in March 2019.

Some of these sports are unable to resume until the project’s completion. However, tennis club members are permitted use of the courts between 6-10 am and 4-7 pm daily.

Regrello has asked sporting organisations for patience. He estimates the facility’s total renovation to be completed by September 2021.

“The refurbishment is about 38 per cent completed. The major infrastructural work is almost finished. Once that is out of the way we would go into the next stage of the project. I am excited about this for San Fernando and what it brings to the city. This project should be completed by September next year.

“Because of the dynamic of the construction and the weather, there were some challenges. We prefer to have a co-operate mentality as compared to one of protest. We just want to work together to bring a positive result,” he added.

The San Fernando Tennis Club is hoping to project could finish sooner to celebrate a milestone.

In August 2021, the popular south club will celebrate its 60th anniversary, since being founded in 1961. They occupied the courts at Skinner Park prior to that but formally became a club/organisation in 1961.

Although pleased the courts at Skinner Park will remain, president of the San Fernando Tennis Club Anthony Cook believes they are still being kept in the dark by the San Fernando City Corporation.

“Skinner Park is the only public court space. We only have two courts and that’s insufficient for a membership of 95 people. We have two bulbs working on either court, so the lighting is poor. By the time it’s 6pm it’s already too dark.

“The evening period is insufficient for us especially for those who are working and getting home after 5pm. Our attempts to meet with the mayor have proven unsuccessful. We have been trying to get a meeting with him since June,” said Cook.

The club president said one of their rival teams from Barbados is expected to come to TT in August to share in their 60th anniversary celebrations. Cook is unsure where the celebration will be held.

He also called on the mayor to recognise that two courts are insufficient to facilitate the increased number of tennis players in south. Cook hinted at the possibility of securing three additional courts in or around the southern city to help facilitate youth development and bolster inclusion.

“We have suggested that there’s some land next to the Southern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Pleasantville which can facilitate the construction of three courts. These attempts remain unfruitful. I was told to visit another site in Pleasantville and I did.

“But it’s not appropriate because there’s not enough room to build the court facing north to south. They’re suggesting building it east to west but courts must be constructed in the opposite direction to facilitate the rising and setting of the sun and its effects on player vision.”

Cook, along with other members of the city club, remains hopeful that tennis can continue at the south facility and their request for additional tennis courts be seriously considered for the benefit of the borough and its tennis enthusiasts.