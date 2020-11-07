Protecting both lives, livelihoods

THE EDITOR: With the Prime Minister’s expected announcement of further easing of the covid19 restrictions in just a few hours’ time, many citizens may feel emboldened in the belief that the worst is behind us – and one can only hope it is. Though if the current covid19 resurgence in Europe and the US is any indication, then perhaps the worst may be yet to come.

Whatever the case, we must not allow tacit complacency to set in. Rather, we must hope for the best while continuing to prepare for the worst, as we learn to live with the virus, frontally facing a reopened economy and borders.

Evidently, some may view this in the narrow context of the now clichéd contention of choosing between lives and livelihood – staying home to stay safe or going out to risk it all. However, we must broaden our minds, truly emancipating them from the chains of constancy in the search for new and innovative solutions because covid19 is here to stay, at least for a little while longer.

What has worked for us over the last decade may not in the next, requiring us to completely redefine our very way of life: how we think about work, lime and other aspects of our culture.

Perhaps we may need to redefine work itself away from the archaic notions of the past, that productivity is only achieved within the office space or at one’s desk, and realise that “remote work” can be even more efficient with positive benefits to not just the organisation but the society as a whole.

This of course ranges from reduced costs on office accommodation and stationary to reduced traffic and associated pollution from vehicles and in some cases even healthier family life.

Like many of the other Caribbean islands we must become innovative, not just in our tourism sector through the creation of “resilient corridors” and “tourist zones” in which tourists can transit relatively free from the rest of the population, but also in respect of our food and beverage, entertainment, education and other sectors of the society. Perhaps open-air dining may be the new normal for restaurants and bars.

As such, it’s clear that Government’s reopening strategy must incorporate such revolutionary solutions, if we are to truly protect both lives and livelihoods going forward, less we continue to do the same old things expecting different results, at the risk of our own sanity.

A PHILLIP

via e-mail