PM: Still no patrons, drinking inside bars

In this September 18, 2020 file photo, bartender Marcy Ledel cleans at Hutt Shutts bar in Tacarigua. The Prime Minister said patrons are still not allowed to drink inside bars. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE current restrictions for bars – no gathering or consumption on the premises – will be continued.

The Prime Minister announced this at a press conference on Saturday afternoon.

He said, "I know that the people that operate bars are anxious...

"When we are called upon to restrict the acts we engage in, we just had to prioritise and entertainment and recreation were areas that we had to give up."

He asked bar owners to "hold on for a while longer."

"The reason for that is not that we are against beers and rum it is because beers and rum are available outside of bars. But when you go to the bars, there's that social congregation that happens there."