Pensioner beaten to death, man shot dead in Central

HOMICIDE police are investigating two murders in central Trinidad that occurred on Saturday morning.

The victims have been identified as Ansar Hamid, 32, of Freeport, and Ramdeo Ramkissoon, 72, of Chaguanas.

According to a police report, at about 2 am, Hamid's body was found on the roadside at the corner of Uquire and Arena Road in Freeport. Police said he was shot to his head and back, and had died on the spot.

Almost ten hours later, police said Ramkissoon was killed by intruders who broke into his home at Rodney Road, Endeavour, Chaguanas. Police said Ramkissoon was beaten to death.

The bodies of the two men were examined by district medical officers who ordered they be taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James for autopsies on Monday.

Police are questioning several people in both communities.