Patients at ICU, ambulatory wards down to 16%

In this April 29, 2020 file photo, an ambulance enters the Couva Hospital and Multi-purpose Training Facility in Couva, one of the hospitals used for covid19 patients. -

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says TT's ICU (intensive-care unit) and ambulatory wards are only 16 per cent occupied.

He was speaking at a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's on Saturday afternoon.

Deyalsingh said, "There are many countries in the world that don't have hospital space. TT is doing very well, and as Dr (Avery) Hinds said we are down to 20 (covid19) cases a day."

He said TT has done "remarkably well," adding that "the good thing is about this is the healthcare workers can continue to get a rest."

The Prime Minister said his confidence in the public over the past two weeks as some lockdown measures were relaxed was not misplaced.