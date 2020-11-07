Pat & Max donates devices to Tunapuna students

TUNAPUNA MP Esmond Ford (left) presents a tablet to Elisa Mitchell. -

THREE deserving pupils of the Good Shepherd Anglican School in Tunapuna received tablets from Melissa Senhouse, director of the Tunapuna retail store Pat & Max Ltd on Tuesday at a handover at the school organised by Tunapuna MP Esmond Ford.

Senhouse is the daughter of businessman the late Max Senhouse of “We need the money” fame.

The school received desktop computers.

Senhouse said she had responded to the MP’s call for businesses to help provide devices to pupils and schools so as to facilitate online learning.

Ford, in his brief remarks, recalled the recent budget’s focus on the use of digitisation to advance TT’s youngsters.

He said, “This collaborated effort is based on the Government’s thrust to ensure that students are not left behind during the covid19 pandemic.”

Principal Simone Mc Burnie received the desktops on behalf of the school.

Those pupils given laptops were Elisa Mitchell of standard five, Tari Alexander of standard four and Fadilah Kamara of second year.