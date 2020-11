No offences committed?

THE EDITOR: I noticed a video of a young boy picking up rubbish in the rain, while the caretaker of a children's home was sheltering under an umbrella.

I also noted that the Police Service and the Children's Authority have since stated that the boy was not abused and that no offences were committed.

The boy was picking up rubbish in the rain. He was not abused and no offences were committed?

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

via e-mail