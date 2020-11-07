National athletes given the all-clear to train

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley - Ayanna Kinsale

POTENTIAL and confirmed athletes gearing up to represent TT on the local and international circuit have been given the all clear to resume full training.This was announced by the Prime Minister during Saturday’s media conference, at the Diplomatic Centre, in St Ann’s. “We know that we have a number of sporting teams who are anxious to get engaged in preparations for competition home and abroad. We are now going to allow all sporting teams that are engaged in national competition, those teams can now go back to full activity,” said Dr Rowley. This means that only athletes who are still attempting to qualify or have already qualified to represent TT for an upcoming tournament can resume training. Restrictions on domestic club training have not yet been lifted and these organisations and athletes are still prohibited from doing so. With regards to spectators, Rowley said ten additional people are allowed to be in the presence of the official training team/manager/staff. “If they (teams) are to have other persons other than members of the team around, they remain in groups of no more than ten. We are without spectators now but in groups of 10. For example, you (can) have a parent or two or you may have support staff. No more than ten additional to the teams,” he added. Casual sporting activities such as community football have not yet been given the green light to resume. However, according to Rowley, if TT’s covid19 cases continue to gradually decrease, “We should be able to do a bit more with respect to sporting activities. “If we do not see negative reactions to the opening up that we’re doing now, we will allow more casual sporting activity. Patience, that’s coming, as long as the good numbers keep coming.”