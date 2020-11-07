Mottley, Holness praise US vice president-elect Kamala Harris

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Photo Kamala Harris Facebook page. -

BARBADOS prime minister and chair of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) Mia Mottley and Jamaica prime minister Andrew Holness have issued best wishes to US President-elect Joe Biden. They have also praised the country's first woman Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Harris' election is widely seen as a victory for women and minorities, given her Jamaican and Indian heritage. On Saturday, Mottley tweeted on behalf of her country, "America has spoken and the world is inspired. The people and Government of Barbados warmly congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden and his Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, the first woman and person of colour to hold that position.

"I am sure that we in the Caribbean will look forward with optimism to working with the new administration to confront a number of global Issues from the awful pandemic to the climate crisis to the pursuit of racial justice.

"There is much work for the world to do if we are to lift up our people across the globe to fight these issues that know no boundaries but require character and leadership to defeat them."

Meanwhile, Jamaica prime minister Andrew Holness tweeted, "I extend congratulations to the President and Vice President-elects of the United States, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. America will have its first female Vice President in the person of Kamala Harris, and we are proud that she bears Jamaican heritage.

"Her ascension to this role is win for women all over the world and I salute her. We look forward to working with the new administration."