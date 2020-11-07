Mitchell: New initiatives to reward local artistes coming soon

In this August 25, 2020 file photo, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell presents calypsonian Sonia "Singing Sonia" Francis with a cheque. Mitchell on Friday said Government's cultural grants will help artistes during the covid19 pandemic. -

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell is assuring local creatives the Government has sufficient plans "to ensure the cultural sector survives the covid19 pandemic and emerges stronger after this health crisis."

He was speaking at the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (Tuco) Gala and Awards Ceremony 2020 on Friday evening at Queen's Hall, Port of Spain.

He said the cultural relief grant, the micro-enterprise grant programme, the income support relief grant and the corporate tax allowance are "just some" of the measures that can be accessed by cultural groups like Tuco.

The cost of the rental of state-owned performing spaces was also reduced by 50 per cent.

He said, "The Minister of Finance recently announced as a fiscal measure an increase in the corporate tax allowance incentive from $6 million to $12 million.

"What this means is that corporate TT can now increase their sponsorship budgets to sponsor more creative projects or more artistes in the same financial year."

He said there is a "comprehensive plan" to recognise and reward local artistes.

“The Government recently laid in Parliament, the National Cultural Policy which will be supported by a Cabinet-approved National Cultural Recognition Policy.

"As minister, I will be speaking more on this in the coming months and how it will impact cultural icons, legends and high performing artistes."