Futsal association hosts virtual coaching education series

The Futsal Association of TT (FATT) has commenced the first installation of its virtual futsal coaching education series.

The opening series was held on October 10, 17 and 24. The inaugural cohort comprised 12 graduates, including two Barbadians studying sport management at the tertiary level.

According to a release issued by FATT, on Wednesday, the course was facilitated by an international futsal and football development company with experienced and highly qualified instructors.

The instructors included Spaniard Dr Daniel Berdejo del Fresno, head of performance at the Bay Area Futsal Club in San Francisco and Italian Sergio Gargelli, head coach of China’s futsal team.

This initiative follows the successful FIFA futsal coaching course and grassroots festival in September 2019.

The online certifiable course comprises four levels – basic, level one, level two and professional.

“The course is part of FATT’s 2024 strategic plan. The main target audience is physical education teachers and certified football coaches who are involved in youth development,” said Geoffrey Edwards, FATT’s president.

He continued, “Participants will be exposed to both theoretical and practical components which include the laws of the game, strategies and technical and tactical elements to be utilised when working with young persons.”

Edwards added, “The basic level introduces participants to the game of futsal; level one and level two focuses on coaching development for children six to 16 years old and 17 years and above, respectively; and the professional level gives in-depth coaching education for the proper development of a futsal professional.”

The basic level course continues on November 7, 14 and 21 and costs $400 per participant. Level one gets under way on November 28-29 and December 5, 6, 12 and 13. This course costs $750.

Registration can also be done by contacting 787-7678, 399-4406 or futsaltt@gmail.com.