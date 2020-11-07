Delicious bread

GOOD bread, a staple in our kitchens from sandwiches and quick breakfasts to light lunches and dinners. Yet sometimes we forget how delicious bread can be when used as an ingredient in a sumptuous bread pudding or a spicy appetiser.

With the availability of different types of bread to tempt us, be it sourdough, multigrain, wholegrain and our local hops bread, there is a good chance that there would be leftover bread; so, don’t throw it out, use it up in any of the following recipes!

Peppery Caribbean bruschetta

4 tomatoes, seeded and diced

4 cloves garlic minced

2 tbs chopped fresh basil, parsley and cilantro (chadon beni)

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

½ tsp ground chilli pepper

10 slices Italian or French bread

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

⅓ cup, freshly grated Parmesan cheese

In a small bowl combine tomatoes with garlic, herbs, salt and pepper and chilli pepper.

Pre- heat oven to broil.

Lightly brush bread on one side with olive oil.

Broil for 1 to 2 minutes or until crisp and browned.

Reduce heat to 425 degrees.

Turn bread slices over and spoon tomato mixture over each slice.

Sprinkle with cheese and bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until heated through.

Makes 10 servings.

Island bread pudding with caramel rum sauce

1 cup evaporated milk

1 cup milk

1 vanilla pod or

1 tsp vanilla

½ cup granulated sugar

4 eggs, beaten

1 tbs rum (optional)

2 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg

2 butter bread or 1 large

½ cup raisins

Preheat oven to 350F

Combine both milks in a saucepan, scrape seeds from vanilla pod and add to milk, bring to a simmer.

Turn off and leave for 10 minutes.

Whisk together sugar and eggs, then whisk in warm milk, and spices.

Stir in rum.

Remove crust from bread, cut into 1-inch cubes, place in large mixing bowl, pour custard mixture over and stir gently.

Stir in raisins.

Turn into a well-greased glass baking dish, about 12x8 inches.

Bake for 40 minutes until firm and golden.

Serve warm with caramel rum sauce

Serves 10

Caramel rum sauce

Melt one cup brown sugar in a heavy saucepan and cook until sauce turns deep amber in colour.

Carefully add one cup evaporated milk or light cream, stir and cook on a low heat until smooth and thick.

Stir in one quarter cup dark rum.

Makes 1½ cups

Oriental shrimp toasts with water chestnuts and mushrooms

6 water chestnuts

1 tbs parsley

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tbs chopped ginger

2 black Chinese mushrooms, soaked in hot water for 30 minutes

1 tsp sesame oil

2 tsp Chinese chilli sauce

2 egg whites

1 tbs cornstarch

1 lb shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tsp salt

Vegetable oil for frying

6 slices white bread, lightly toasted.

In a food processor process all ingredients except bread to a paste-like consistency.

Trim crusts from bread.

Paste bread with filling to about 1½-inch thickness.

Cut into squares or triangles.

Heat oil in a large frying pan, fry toasts until golden on both sides, drain and serve with soy sauce or plum sauce.

Makes 24 pieces