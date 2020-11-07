COP condemns doctor's racist rant

THE Congress of the People (COP) says it condemns the recent remarks – allegedly made by a South doctor – that has gone viral on social media.

The viral audio recording includes an obscene, racist and discriminatory rant aimed at a female nurse employed at his business.

He boasted that he is a “multi-millionaire,” calling police officers “paupers, dunce, uneducated,” and in derogatory ethnic terms.

He also asked for all nurses who apply to work at his business send in a photo ID, since, “the patients prefer an Indian nurse.”

In a release, the COP said the rant “is emblematic of a deeper issue that will continue to plague our twin-island state if not dealt with.

“Some may call for the total boycott of his services, others for even more drastic measures. Our question is, will this solve the racial undertones that pervade our society?”

It said in the lead-up to this year’s August 10 general election, several calls were made to parties and their leaders to “totally reject and discourage any form of racism.

“This was deemed by the honourable attorney general as ‘attention-seeking’ on our part.

“This is not new, we are certain that the majority of our citizens within their private circles would have heard a remark or two made that would be deemed racist.

"What we find now is that with the advent of social media more and more of these ‘behind the doors’ statements are making their way into the public domain where we rant and rave fulfilling our ‘seven days’ span and then move on.”

It called on the Medical Board to “initiate whatever measures that can be prescribed as a warning to all within this field.

“We also call for the Ministry of Labour to ensure that all citizens are treated fairly and not based on race or gender.”