CARPHA launches covid19 tourism safety apps

Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) logo

CHIEF Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said the newly launched Caribbean Travelers Health Assurance stamp for Healthier Safer Tourism (HST) and the Caribbean Traveler's Health mobile app would go a long way in inspiring confidence in potential travellers and facilitating safe travel while boosting the regional tourism market.

He made the comment at the launch of the stamp and app by the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) last week. The stamp and app are part of the agency’s Traveler’s Health Program (THP).

CARPHA collaborated with the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO), the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States to create the app and stamp.

The health assurance stamp is "a measurable and verifiable recognition award for tourism entities and destinations that are implementing the recommended proactive covid19 health monitoring and safety measures,” CARPHA’s website said.

The Caribbean Traveler's Health Mobile app is a “unique, multifaceted, health information repository, designed for travelers and health and tourism stakeholders.

“It provides travel health information by each Caribbean destination (inclusive of vaccination requirements, health care facilities, accommodations listings), health alerts of current public health issues, covid19 proactive/prevention measures, and travel requirements by country (testing, health screening, pre-approval, and tracking).”

Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell, Parasram and the CTO's acting secretary general Neil Walters were at the virtual launch.

Parasram said, “While it is accepted economic activity must be reignited, it is clear that a new blueprint is required for safe tourism activities.”

He said for most Caribbean countries the domestic health system would not be able to cope with a significant surge in covid19 cases brought in by external travellers.

He added that TT was experiencing approximately a ten per cent covid19 positivity rate for returning nationals from certain jurisdictions in a carefully managed system of repatriation based on the availability of facilities for quarantine and isolation.

“When borders are reopened, the initiative launched today will become a very effective tool for covid19 management in TT, as I expect it will be for other countries who have already opened their borders to external travellers,” Parasram said.

He added that the health stamp and the app will allow countries to detect diseases earlier, thereby ensuring WHO’s cornerstones of outbreak control are met: test, isolate and treat.

He congratulated CARPHA, saying it led by example and demonstrated that countries can find a way to do business successfully and live positively within the new normal.