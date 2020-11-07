Caribbean Airlines to increase Tobago flights

Caribbean Airlines planes on the tarmac at the Piarco International Airport. The Prime Minister on Saturday said flights between Trinidad and Tobago will be increased. File photo -

The Prime Minister says the Government has requested that Caribbean Airlines increase the number of flights between Trinidad and Tobago.

He was speaking at a press conference on Saturday afternoon.

He said the flights will be added based on demand, and the "rigid enforcement" of mask-wearing and social distancing will remain.

"We expect to get a bit more people going to and from Trinidad and Tobago, so Caribbean Airlines is is familiar with that and there are protocols they are following.

"And as you use that service, it is a restricted service but less restrictive now, and you are to look after yourself (when) you're on the plane, you're at the airport, you're on the way. So please, continue to look after yourself."