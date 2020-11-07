Biden wins US election, Trump defiant

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Biden will become the 46th president of the United States of America. - Joe Biden Facebook Page

Democrat Joe Biden Jr has been elected the 46th president of the United States of America.

The Associated Press, CNN and The Guardian news called the race around noon.

According to AP results, at that time Biden, 77, had 284 electoral votes while Trump was at 214.

On his victory, Biden tweeted, “America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.

The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

Around that same time, President Donald Trump tweeted, “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!”

When Trump began to lose ground a few days ago, he called for the halt in the counting of votes. His campaign has even taken legal action in Pennsylvania – Biden's home state – Georgia, Michigan and Nevada claiming alleged irregular votes, counting late-arriving ballots, campaign observers not having adequate access to poll counting and other issues.

The win is said to be historic as Biden now has the record for most votes in history for any presidential election with more than 74 million. According to CNN, Also, his win in Georgia would be the first win by a Democrat in the state in 28 years. However, a recount is expected because of the close margins.

In addition, his vice-president, Kamala Harris, will be the first female, first black and first Asian American elected as vice president of the US. Harris' father is a Jamaican and her late mother was an Indian.

After the results. Harris tweeted, “This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started.”