Arima man killed in drive-by attack

AN Arima man was murdered outside his home on Saturday morning.

According to police reports, O'Brian Gomez, of Stanley Street, Mt Zion Road, was at home, at about 7 am, when some men in a vehicle called out to him.

As he spoke to them, another vehicle drove past and the armed occupants began shooting, killing Gomez.

Police gave no further details as inquiries continue.