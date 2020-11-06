WPC found dead at home

Stock photo

A woman police constable was found dead at her La Horquetta home on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the La Horquetta CID were called to Greenvale Avenue, La Horquetta, at around 6 pm by neighbours who reported an unpleasant smell coming from one of the houses.

When police arrived they found the decomposing body of WPC Nicole Brooks in a bedroom.

Police said Brooks lived alone. There were no signs of forced entry and no marks of violence on the body.

Investigators said Brooks was last assigned to the North Eastern Division but had been on sick leave for the past six years.

Relatives told investigators they last saw her in person in August and spoke with her on the phone on Monday.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Friday.